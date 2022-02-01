Mahama, others will be embarrassed at the launch of Atta Mills Memorial Heritage – Koku Anyidoho

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama to launch John Evans Atta Mills Memorial (JEAM) Heritage

Koku Anyidoho believes renowned academics being hoodwinked



Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has stated that the former President John Dramani Mahama together with some renowned academics who will be launching the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial (JEAM) Heritage today, February 1, will be badly embarrassed and exposed.



In a circular on Wednesday, January 26, a statement signed by former Health Minister Mr. Alex Segbefia said the Former President Mahama and revered academics will perform the official ceremony at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana to establish JEAM.



The organization shall be a “non-profit, independent, non-partisan organisation anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability and his relentless quest for peace and a better society”.



Many have since been reacting to this development since its announcement.



Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere believes the former president is using some calibre of individuals who are perceived to be close to the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills to smash out Samuel Koku Anyidoho from the legacy of their former boss.



“Everybody thinks of Mills and think of Koku Anyidoho and the Mahama people do not like that; so, they put together a plan, a very very interesting plan and that is why we say that they are removing the heritage of Mills from the claws of Koku Anyidoho and restore it unto the ivory tower,” Paul Adom-Otchere stated as part of his editorial on Good Evening Ghana. On Thursday, January 27.



But Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he feels pity for those who will attend Mahama’s 'fake' event.



“I really pity the, respected and revered persons who are being misled and hoodwinked into being at a certain fake event tomorrow at the Cedi Auditorium, at the University of Ghana, Legon. People are going to be badly, Exposed and Embarrassed,” he tweeted



The main speech for the program will be delivered by Senior Economist and elder statesman Kwame Pianim.

There will also be thematic presentations by Professor Akua Kuenyehia, former President of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, Professor Francis Dodoo, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and four-time Olympian and Dr Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies.



