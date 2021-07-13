Mahama paid his wife close to GH¢23,000 as salary before exiting in 2016 - Report

Lordina Mahama and Matilda Amissah-Arthur

• Lordina Mahama before the end of erstwhile John Mahama administration was receiving close to GH¢23,000

• Matilda Amissah-Arthur also received a little over GH¢22,000



• But First and Second ladies have rejected recommendations from the Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders



It has emerged that the former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, before handing over the presidency to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in January 2017 allocated close to GH¢23,000 as a monthly allowance to his wife, Lordina Mahama.



According to a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the wife of the late vice president, Matilda Amissah-Arthur was also receiving a little over GH¢22,000 as a monthly allowance.



The Daily Guide report explained: “Mrs Mahama collected a monthly allowance of GH¢17,073 in 2013, got GH¢18,780 in 2014; [it was] increased to GH¢20,658 in 2015 and GH¢22,724 before her husband exited power in 2016.

“Mrs Amissah-Arthur also collected a monthly allowance of GH¢16,848 in 2013, got GH¢18,533 in 2014; [it was] increased to GH¢20,386 in 2015 and GH¢22,425 before leaving office.”



Background



A recommendation by the Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu-led Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders has received massive backlash from the general public.



The committee had recommended that the First Lady be paid a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is a Member of Parliament (MP) while her husband is in office and the Payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served one full term as President or 100% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served two or more full terms as President.



The committee further suggested that the Second Lady be paid a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is not an MP while her husband is in office and the Payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a Minister of State who is not a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served one full term as President or 100% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served two or more full terms as Vice President.

Subsequently, both the First and Second ladies have rejected the offer.



The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has disclosed her intentions “to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to ¢899,097.84.”



Samira Bawumia, on the other hand, has also disclosed her intentions to refund all allowances paid to her since the inception of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



She is expected to refund a total of ¢887,482 to the state following this decision.



