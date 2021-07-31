Mahama pays tribute to late Agortime Kpetoe Paramount Chief

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has paid tribute to the late Paramount Chief of the Agortime Traditional Area, Nene Nuer Keteku, describing him as someone with a warm personality.

Addressing a delegation from Agortime Kpetoe who called on him to announce the funeral arrangements for the late chief, former president Mahama praised Nene Keteku for being a development-oriented ruler, as well as being a keen promoter of the culture of his people, particularly their kente industry.



He reigned for over 50 years.

Mr. Mahama assured the delegation that he would be joining the chiefs and people of the Agortime Traditional Area to pay his last respect to the late Nene, averring that “we owe it to him to give him a befitting farewell”.