Mahama promised to abolish 'Talk Tax' but increased it when he came to power – Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby suggests Mahama will not repeal E-Levy when he comes to power

Mahama increased CST rate to widen tax net – Otchere-Darko



'A new NDC government in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act'- John Mahama



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has suggested that ex-President John Dramani Mahama will not cancel the Electronic Transfer Levy as he has promised, should he become president.



According to Otchere-Darko, Mahama previously promised, when he was the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in 2008, that his government would cancel the Communication Service Tax (CST) that the then NPP government introduced, but that did not happen.



In a tweet shared on May 2, Gabby added that Mahama, when he became president in 2013, even increased the rate of the CST (Talk Tax).

"In 2007/2008 John Mahama & NDC vehemently opposed the introduction of "talk tax" & campaigned to repeal it if elected! They won in '08 but kept quiet.



"When Mahama became president in 2013, he quickly introduced the Communication Service Tax Amendment Act to widen the talk tax net," the tweet shared by the NPP stalwart read.



Speaking at the National Democratic Congress' 'Ghana at a Crossroads' event, former President John Dramani Mahama promised that the next National Democratic Congress government would scrap the Electronic Transfer Levy (E Levy).



According to him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is desperately applying burdensome taxes as a means of curing ills associated with their mismanagement of the economy.



Mahama stressed that even though the NDC did not oppose taxation in principle, "we will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past."