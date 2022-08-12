0
Mahama receives delegation from family of late AB Crenstil

Family Of The Late Ab Crentsil Visits John Mahama Mahama and family members of the late musician in a group photo

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has consoled the family of the late highlife legend, AB Crenstil.

Speaking to the family during a visit to announce the burial and funeral arrangements for the late singer, Mr. Mahama said: “it is God who gives, and it is He who takes.”

He assured the family of his continued support explaining that “he was like my elder brother… we all grew up on his music.”

The death of Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, better known as AB Crentsil, at age of 79 was reported in the morning of July 13.

Sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah better known as Fredyma, confirmed it via a Facebook post.

"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten," the post read.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.

