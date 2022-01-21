Mahama receives reps of Ya- Na Abukari II on loss of his brother

John Dramani Mahama with the delegation from the Ya-Na

Former President John Dramani Mahama has received a delegation from the Ya- Na Abukari II palace on the death of his brother Emmanuel Adam Mahama.

The delegation was led by Naa Alhassan Andani, Chief of Pishigu and former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana.



“I received representatives of Ya- Na Abukari II who were delegated to express the Gbewaa Palace’s condolence to the Mahama family on the loss of our brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama.



He died after a short illness on Friday, December 31.



A statement issued by Special aide to Mr Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari said “This is to announce the death of Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of HE John Dramani Mahama, on Friday 31st December 2021 after a period of illness.