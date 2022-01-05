Mahama reveals role government played in brother's burial

Former president John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama's brother died on December 31, 2021

Emmanuel Adam Mahama has since been buried



Mahama thanks wellwishers and sympathizers



Former President John Dramani Mahama has thanked Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and the Ghana Airforce for the support given to his family as part of burial arrangements for his late brother.



Mahama in a post on his Facebook handle also extended appreciation to the National Democratic Congress and all officials who extended support and condolences after the incident.



Mr Emmanuel Adam Mahama's death was announced by a spokesperson of the former president on Friday, December 31, 2021.



He was laid to rest on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Bole in the Savannah Region in accordance with Islamic customs.

Mahama's appreciation message as posted on Facebook



I want to extend my appreciation to all our comrades in the National Democratic Congress for the condolences extended to my family on the death of our brother, Emmanuel Adam Mahama. Thank you to all who accompanied us to Bole for his burial on Sunday.



We are particularly indebted to our senior comrade and Chairman of the NDC Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu for his presence and support.



We also want to thank Madam Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Air Staff and the Airforce for the support to airlift the remains of our brother on Sunday.



Similarly, I thank all Ghanaians for the support and comforting words.



