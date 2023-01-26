Mahama’s 2020 verdict on Ato Forson: He is highly respected by the NDC and Ghanaians

John Mahama endorses Cassiel Ato Forson in 2020

Former President John Dramani Mahama has yet to comment on the elevation of Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam Member of Parliament) as the new Minority Leader.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary confirms, however, that Mahama and others were consulted before Ato Forson was elected to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP), who had been Minority Leader since 2021.



A throwback video posted on social media captures what Mahama said about Ato Forson during the 2020 electioneering campaign season.



"He is someone the NDC party doesn’t play with at all. He is respected and regarded by all Ghanaians because if you go to Parliament and hear him talking, you see that he is filled with sense," Mahama said to cheers as Ato Forson looked on.



According to GhanaWeb checks, it was at a mega rally in Ato Forson’s constituency, which coincided with the presidential campaign’s stop in the Central Region.



NDC rings changes in parliamentary leadership

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's National Chairman, explained earlier this week why the party has replaced key members of its leadership in Parliament.



The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.



Party reorganization efforts



Asiedu Nketiah said in an interview with Joy News that the changes feed into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



He said it had reached the turn of Parliament where the party was reorganizing with a focus on winning the 2024 election.

Why Ato Forson in place of Haruna



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



"We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



"So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done," he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.



Other changes and retentions

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



SARA/SEA