Mahama's 2024 candidature a done deal - Kofi Adams insists

Member of Parliament(MP) for Buem Constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams says all committed members of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) know that former President John Dramani Mahama is the next President of Ghana after the 2024 general elections.

According to the former NDC National Organizer, the members of the party are not worried and even thinking of the intention of Dr Kwabena Duffuor to contest in the internal election to elect a Presidential Candidate for the party in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Kofi Adams reiterated that every committed member of the NDC is rather thinking of the victory of the party in the next general election.



He stated emphatically that the Presidential Candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a done deal; thus, he will continue to win the 2024 general elections since he is second to none in the country at the moment.



He maintained that former President John Mahama without any doubt is the most marketed and the readiest person to lead not just the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but the entire country to progress.



“There is nobody currently that we will say that he is the most marketed and “most-ready” to lead the country so that the country will progress. Let’s even put NDC Presidential Primaries aside and not talk about the NDC but Ghana . . . the most prepared person as we speak today to lead the country to the next higher stage of development is John Dramani Mahama. There is no doubt about it,” he claimed.



" . . I am not worried about the fact that if anybody comes to contest for Presidential race, John Dramani Mahama will not win; I am talking about both the NDC Presidential Primaries and the 2024 general elections,” he noted.

Touching on the one-term mandate for John Mahama if he wins the 2024 general elections, Kofi Adams alluded to the fact that the former President performed exceptionally well after almost one year of the election petition in the Supreme Court.



“So, if he is coming for full 4 years without any court issue and knowing that he will not campaign again, you can imagine the magnitude of work he would do. This is why I am saying that he has the experience already; he was able to solve all the major crises in the country before he left office after wasting one year of his term in the Supreme Court. He addressed the Ebola, electricity and the economic issues within such a short time,” he asserted.



He stressed that, “if we are talking about achieving a lot for the country within a short time, Mahama has the qualities more than any other candidate currently in this country. So, time is not of any problem to him. The one-term will make the person more focused”.



Yaw Boateng Gyan's Support for Dr. Kwabena Duffour



Former National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan while debunking rumors that he is the campaign manager for former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor who allegedly wants to be the party's flagbearer in 2024, said: “at this point in NDC, we need a leader who can sit down and think of good governance and proper politics. Governance is not about running a race and playing football, but it is about someone who can sit down and be able to use his brain and use the youngsters around him to run an errand for him. They should stop playing the age card in politics because it will not help us. If Dr Duffuor opens his mouth to say he will contest, I will be the first person to support him”.



If I'm anti-Mahama and so what?

Former NDC National Organizer, Yaw Boateng Gyan has lambasted critics labeling him as anti-Mahama.



According to him, the former President sponsored Kofi Adams to kick him out as National Youth Organiser of the NDC.



For this reason, he said any critic in his/her right senses should not blame him if he decides to hit back at the former President who he claims surrounded himself with 'small boys' in the party.



“What kind of intimidation is this? Why do some people who joined the party along the way want to push us out?...we have suffered for the establishment of the party and nobody can drive me away. If I am anti-JM and so what? Have they investigated to find out if JM is pro-Yaw Gyan?”



“ . . we are losing quality leaders in the party and so if he [Duffuor] has decided to come to sacrifice himself for the party and save the party, what is wrong with it? We have reduced political activism to youthful exuberance. We are just toying with governance,” Yaw Boateng Gyan said in an interview on Okay FM.