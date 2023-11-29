Mahama’s 24-hour economy will not allow witches, wizards to operate at night, vote against him – Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has stated a rather interesting position against former President John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy proposal.

According to lawyer Ampaw, the policy has the potential to disrupt the nightly activities of demonic spirts such as witches and wizards and has thus called on all persons practicing it to rise up and vote against the former president come December 2024.



“Mahama says he won’t let you fly because of 24-hour economy. Mahama doesn’t want witches to fly at night so all witches must rise against Mahama’s policy. Don’t allow Mahama to come to power, you will no longer fly at night because people will not sleep for you to attack them.



“It is only when people sleep that you are able to attack them by taking their heads to play with on the football field, those without protection are more vulnerable at night. Witches also open their chop bars, restaurants and filling stations at night. If Mahama wants to take that opportunity away from you rise against him,” he stated during his Mmra Mu Nsem program aired on Wontumi FM.



Maurice Ampaw emphasised that persons who have bought into the 24-hour economy policy should reconsider their position due to its implication on spiritual nightlife.



Mr Mahama who is the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress recently proposed a 24-hour economy which he says would contribute to economic growth and job creation, especially for the youth.

However, his biggest contender for the 2024 presidential election, Dr Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party has argued that the policy lacks creative thinking.



However, according to some critics, the NPP has failed to objectively criticise the policy or propose alternatives.



