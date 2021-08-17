Mahama's 'Thank You' tour not platform to announce 2024 comeback - Aide

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s upcoming 'Thank You' tour will not serve as an occasion to announce any future flagbearership ambitions in 2024, reliable sources have hinted.

Mr Mahama, as a sign of mutual respect to Ghanaians, will simply use the tour to show appreciation to loyalists and sympathisers who voted for him in the 2020 general elections.



This was made known by a close associate to the former President, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe.



5 months After Supreme Court Ruling



Mr Mahama is on a 'thank you' tour across selected areas in the country.



This comes barely five months after the Supreme Court ruling on the 2021 Presidential election dispute.

Some, largely speculate that the tour, is a prelude to his official declaration to contest for the presidency for the fourth time.



10 Lepers, But Only 1 Returns



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the NDC stalwart dismissed the report and rather alluded to the Biblical passage of the gratitude expressed to Jesus Christ by only one of the ten lepers to underscore his point.



"It is often said that gratitude is life...it is about humanity. That is how humanity is....the impression and suggestions that he is about to launch a comeback for the 2024 general elections should be disregarded....only proper for the former President to show appreciation to the people of Ghana who believed in him and voted for him to continue the good works he had started.



"Why should anybody be thinking that the former President is going round to announce his comeback. He will definitely come out with a statement if he intends to do so," he said.

1st Leg, Few NEC Members



The first leg of the tour according to his office will be limited to the regional capitals starting from Wa, in the Upper West region on Sunday, August 15.



Next Tuesday he will visit his home region, Savannah where he will address party supporters at Damongo and cross over to the Northern Regional Capital, Tamale on Wednesday.



According to the schedule, John Mahama will be accompanied by former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, and a few national executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



