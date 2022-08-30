5
Menu
News

Mahama’s aide honours Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata Gown Tsatsu Tsikata, legal practitioner

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has celebrated lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata over his legal prowess.

In a Facebook post, Joyce Bawah Mogtari described Tsatsu Tsikata as a legal colossus.

She also added that she admires him for his humility of spirit, his sincerity and his love for humanity.

His celebration was after he showed up at the second Annual Lawyer’s Meetings under the theme, "The NDC@30: The Past, Present And Future Role of the NDC Lawyer."

Below is her post

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding