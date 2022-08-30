Mahama’s aide honours Tsatsu Tsikata

Tsatsu Tsikata, legal practitioner

An aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has celebrated lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata over his legal prowess.

In a Facebook post, Joyce Bawah Mogtari described Tsatsu Tsikata as a legal colossus.



She also added that she admires him for his humility of spirit, his sincerity and his love for humanity.



His celebration was after he showed up at the second Annual Lawyer’s Meetings under the theme, "The NDC@30: The Past, Present And Future Role of the NDC Lawyer."

