Mahama’s aide jabs Sarkodie over ‘attack’ on Yvonne Nelson?

Joyce Bawah-Mogtari, an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has spoken about worrying developments in the general Ghanaian society with respect to how some me look down on women.

She stated in a June 29 tweet that it was disturbing that such people engage in these acts in all facets of everyday life, doing so without seeing any wrong with it.



"Funny thing is that we still have some people who exhibit misogynistic attitudes, dominant chauvinism and patriarchy without making any bones about it.



"In our society, in schools, in politics, the church, the lyrics of our songs, the work place etc." her tweet read.



One of the most topical issues in Ghana today has to do with the trending back and forth between actress and movie producer now author, Yvonne Nelson and musician Sarkodie.



Yvonne Nelson in her book 'I am not Yvonne Nelson,' recounted a relationship she had with the musician in 2010, which relationship led to a pregnancy she was forced to abort because Sarkodie was not ready to be a father.

In his riposte, the musician released a track 'Try Me' earlier this week stating his side of the story but his use of certain words and terminologies was seen as sexist.



Yvonne Nelson responded to it by calling on Sarkodie to 'respect womanhood' and not attenpt to diminish the pain a young lady experienced; which comment also drew critique vis-a-vis portions of Yvonne's book and what she said of her mother.



Funny thing is that we still have some people who exhibit misogynistic attitudes, dominant chauvinism and patriarchy without making any bones about it. In our society, in schools, in politics, the church, the lyrics of our songs, the work place etc. — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) June 29, 2023

