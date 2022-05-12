Mahama's aide raises eyebrows over Methodist Church statement on Bishop Ayensu

Former President John Mahama (left) and Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu (right)

Stan Dogbe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has questioned the Methodist Church of Ghana's May 10 statement on the impasse between the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and Rt. Rev. Stephen R. Bosomtwe Ayensu - a former Bishop of the Church.



In a post on his social page, the media practitioner tasked organizations particularly churches to invest in their human resource.



On the statement of the Methodist Church, he stressed that the services of a Public Relations professional should have been sought before drafting the statement in which the Church dissociated itself from comments of the former Bishop.

He questioned what exactly the Methodist Church sought to communicate with its statement.



“Organizations, including churches, must invest in quality human resource and in the particular case of this release from the Methodist Church, Public Relations Professionals. Is the church sure what it sought to communicate with this release?” Stan Dogbe quizzed.







Methodist Church Ghana statement



“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes to notify the General public that the presiding Bishop is the official spokesperson of the church.

“We, therefore, appeal to our noble friends of the media not to draw the name of The Methodist Church Ghana into the alleged statements made by the past Bishop and currently the Superintendent Minister of the Amakrom Ciruit of the Kumasi Diocese,” parts of the statement read.



“The Methodist Church Ghana continues to stay unaligned to any political party. While Ministers and Members of the Church may make comments on their individual basis as fellow citizens of Ghana, that cannot be taken as the official position of the Church” the statement concluded.



Background



Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu whiles addressing journalists at the 25th Synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi stated that the cancellation of the controversial E-Levy by Mahama will not materialise because the 2020 NDC flagbearer will not get another opportunity to lead the country.



He said, the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the levy to get the country out of the doldrums.

“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear.



“We should all endeavour to pay the E-Levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” the man of God noted.



Members of the opposition NDC have since been lambasted him over his comments.



