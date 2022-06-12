Mahama’s aide tackles GBC over lack of airtime for anti-National Cathedral proponents

National Cathedral

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama, has called out state broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), over the lack of airtime for persons against the construction of the national cathedral project.



Taking to her social media page, Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari indicated that the conduct of GBC was tantamount to the suppression of views on the subject matter.



She accused GBC of only giving room for ‘sycophantic’ persons to sing the praises of the project.

Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari condemned their actions stating that the state broadcaster owed it a duty to ensure a balanced debate on the national cathedral project.



She further charged GBC to act well, and with reason.



“All well-meaning Ghanaians will expect the State Broadcaster (GBC) to quickly do the needful and ensure a balanced debate on the matter of the national cathedral.



“You cannot seek to suppress other views on the subject by bringing in only proponents of the cathedral and the finance minister, who is currently supervising the abysmal performance of the economy and yet continues to disregard with impunity the laws on reporting, and seeking parliamentary approval.



“GBC, the views of the people of Ghana are not limited to the government’s view only. Act well, and with reason,” Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari posted on her Facebook wall.

The national cathedral has been dominating the news in the media landscape following reports that the state was funding the project.



North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has in recent times alleged that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has so far dolled out over GH₵190 million in funding for the construction of the National Cathedral.



His comment came after a recent report that the government has released an amount of GH₵25 million for the project.



In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Ablakwa said the government had earlier released an amount of over GH₵142 million bringing the cumulative funding for the project to GH₵199,832,603.00.



He detailed that this latest amount was concealed from Parliament and was additionally hidden from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.