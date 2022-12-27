1
Mahama’s attempt to go unapposed a big joke - Moshake

Moshake Stephen Ashitey Adjei Stephen Ashitey Adjei

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former executive member of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has accused former President John Mahama of lobbying for allowance to run unopposed for the 2024 presidential ticket of the party.

In a post on social media, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, also vowed that that move will not be allowed to happen, calling it, “the joke of the millennium.”

“The NDC is a congress and 2024 is an important crossroad for us, anybody who wants to lead our party must contest and win fair and square and so Mr. Mahama must prepare to be disappointed,” Moshake wrote.

He vowed, “We those in the party who want to see it return to its principles of truth, fairness and equity will fight tooth and nail to ensure that the attempt by Mr. Mahama to make it his personal heirloom does not stand.”

The opposition party which many predict will win the next election in 2024 will soon go to congress to elect a flagbearer for the next election.

Former President Mahama has given an indication that he will contest for the presidential ticket a record fourth time even though he has not yet declared his intent.

On the other hand, other party people who wish to lead the party have made their intentions clear.

Among them is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former Finance Minister whom many think will be a more winsome candidate than Mahama who has lost two previous elections.

According to Moshake, the lobby by the former President to be allowed to go unopposed is being encouraged by pro-Mahama interests in the party as well.

“It’s like the way they did it in 2016 – Mahama got one man who had decided to contest him to be disqualified on some flimsy ground. Our information is that he will be trying to get the party to do the same to the learned and God Fearing popular Dr, Kwabena Duffuor,”Mosahek wrote.

He warned the newly elected executives of the party that such a move will be a betrayal of the members and supporters of the NDC and that it will lead to very serious repercussions.

