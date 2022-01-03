Mahama’s brother laid to rest

brother of former President John Dramani was buried in Bole

The late Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has been laid to rest in Bole in the Savanna Region.

Sunday’s burial coincided with the third day of Adua.



Former President Mahama and his siblings as well as immediate and extended family members of the deceased accompanied the body from Accra for the burial, which was attended by chiefs, elders, family and people of Bole and surrounding communities.



Also in Bole to mourn with the family were the Chairperson of the Council of Elders of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, NDC National Vice Chairman Alhaji Sofo Azorka, leading members of the NDC including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, regional chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings, among many others.

The family will be announcing the date for the funeral for the 61-year-old Emmanuel Adam Mahama in the next few days.



