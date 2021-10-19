Mahama's claims on the economy laughable - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is on a tour of the Central Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to former President John Dramani and the NDC on accusations that the NPP is mismanaging the economy.

The President said he was surprised Mr. Mahama could say this because the facts are clear that he [Nana Addo] has managed the economy better.



Nana Akufo-Addo explained that with the record of Mahama’s performance, he is not surprised the former President would make such claims because, under his [Mahama] watch, he was growing the economy at 3.4%, the lowest in 24 years.



The President, who is currently on a tour of the Central Region, said Mr. Mahama has no moral right to criticize him and compare his record with someone who has a growth of 7% on average, even in the face of Covid-19.



On the issue of the Komenda factory, President Akufo-Addo opined that Mr. Mahama’s strategy was against the basic principles of construction since he had no source of raw materials but commissioned the project.

The way forward for the factory, he said, was being worked on by the Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten.



He said the project was overburdened by the previous administration but efforts have been adopted to ensure that the factory is revived.



The Ministry, he added, is currently looking for technical partners, and by the first quarter of 2022, the factory will start operations.