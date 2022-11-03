Mahama’s designation as presumptive NDC flagbearer grows, Sam George woos support

MP Sam George and John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president and 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has yet to confirm whether or not he will be contesting for the party’s 2024 presidential ticket.

It is, however, widely known that he enjoys massive support across the party even more so with Members of Parliament.



The term presumptive candidate of the NDC has recently come up and is being used by his supporters.



The latest is by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, who has openly started campaigning for the former president.



In a social media post of November 2, 2022; the lawmaker rallied regional and national officers to support the candidature of John Mahama.



In outlining what he said were two simple criteria the people of Ningo Prampram will consider in electing executives at both levels, he wrote:

"We want Executives who have a track record of competence as we have seen enough incompetence from the Nana Addo looting brigade to last 5 lifetimes.



"We without fail demand unflinching loyalty to JM as condition precedent without any negotiations. These are our IMF conditionalities.



"If you meet the above, we welcome you with open arms and assure you of our support and votes. Y3 vote nu mp3 d3d3, m'ano asi," the post concluded.



Before Sam George, special aide to Mahama, Stan Dogbe and Obuobia Darko, a leading member of the party; have also referred to Mahama as a 'presumptive candidate.'



The former president is expected to be challenged by former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor for the 2024 ticket of the NDC.

