Mahama’s disrespect for Chiefs cost NDC power - NDC Tema East executive

John Dramani Mahama

Source: John Asiedu, Contributor

Executive member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has listed former President John Mahama’s disrespect for chiefs as one of the factors that led to the NDC losing power to the NPP.

In a write-up posted on social media on Tuesday, Moshake, as Mr. Ashitey Adjei is popularly called, said the former President made himself and the party unwholesome to the traditional authorities with a plethora of disrespectful attitudes while he was president.



“Mr. Mahama’s first and cardinal sin, was appointing a visually impaired man, Dr. Seidu Danaa, to be in charge of the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs. Not to disrespect the learned Dr. Danaa at all, but that appointment was spit in the face of our chiefs,” Moshake wrote.



He pointed out that, in Ghanaian culture, chiefs are not allowed to be put under people who have any form of disability, therefore Mr. Mahama’s appointment was a total miscalculation.”



The firebrand NDC man added that he knows the former President may have been trying to challenge and push the boundaries of tradition but that “the move was a bad one that rather ended up an insult.”



“Dr. Danaa was a fine gentleman and learned man; he could have been put in any other Ministry or Mr. Mahama could have created a special Ministry for the disabled for him, however, he rather chose to put him in charge of a Ministry where his appointment would only elicit the bad response.

“culture is culture and John Mahama should have respected it,” Moshake wrote.



The plain-talking NDC Executive also added that Mr. Mahama also insulted chiefs with his “disappearing acts and false timelines.”



“countless times, then president John Mahama would promise to meet with chiefs at a given place at a given time, only to end up not turning up. Other times, he would turn up so late that the chiefs would have left before he would arrive. All of these angered the chiefs and made the NDC look bad in the eyes of the traditional authorities,” Moshake wrote.



He said coupled with this, the former President has also not shown remorse for the way he treated the chiefs.



Meanwhile, Moshake adds that since the current Akufo-Addo government came into office, it has accorded better respect, something that makes it look like the NPP respects chiefs better than the NDC, even though that is not so.

“Allowances paid to chiefs at the National House of Chiefs has improved tremendously under the current government compared to ours,” Moshake pointed out.



According to him, when former president Mahama was disrespecting the chiefs, “he was being totally reckless because in this country, chiefs have even larger constituencies than MPs.”



“I have always said that respect is a two-way street, if you respect others, they will also respect you and treat you with dignity,” Moshake wrote.