Mahama’s experience and charisma makes him the best candidate in the NDC - Sikanku

Political communications analyst and strategist, Etse Sikanku

Political Strategist says it will be difficult to beat Mahama in NDC primaries

No marketing strategy can make a bad candidate good – Sikanku



NDC cannot win 2024 elections with Mahama – EIU



Political communications analyst and strategist, Etse Sikanku, has indicated that it will be difficult for any member of the NDC to defeat John Dramani Mahama in the party’s primaries for the 2024 elections.



According to Sikanku, should the former president decide to contest for the party’s flagbearership position, he will be the favourite because of his personality and popularity, asaaseradio.com reports.



“His experience in the party is unmatched. His charisma is indisputable. His popularity is evident and apparent in the party and [he is] probably the most popular person in the party at this point.

“It has to be a strong case that would be made for any new candidate to push the former president off that really high place that he occupies. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it’s going to be a tall order for that to happen,” the strategist is quoted to have said on Asaase Radio.



Sikanku also said that the qualities of a candidate are important in choosing a candidate that can win elections because no marketing strategy can turn a candidate with bad qualities into good.



“The candidate is the message at this point. It doesn’t matter how many social media whatever you have: if you have a bad candidate, that is it,” he added.



EIU's in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cannot win the 2024 generals elections with former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer.