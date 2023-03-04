7
Menu
News

Mahama’s fight against corruption the best in Ghana’s fourth republican history – Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak Dr Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has stated without mincing words that the record of former President John Dramani Mahama in the fight against corruption is unmatched.

The MP who worked as a presidential staffer under the former president said John Mahama stands tall in the fight against corruption.

Dr Apaak said, “I know that when it comes to the record of fighting corruption in the history of the 4th Republic, clearly the Mills-Mahama administration and the Mahama-Amissah-Arthur stands tall because I was there and it was part of my responsibility, working with the late Daniel Batidam.”

“We were in charge of the portfolio that had to do with good governance and the fight against corruption. So I know what I am talking about.”

In citing examples, the MP mentioned the Abuga Pele scandal and the investigation in which he claims the former President ordered the BNI to uncover a GH¢7.9 million rot at the National Service Scheme, for which people were prosecuted.

“Compare that to this current government and president, tell me one alleged act of corruption that has been investigated where sitting government appointees had been held accountable.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: