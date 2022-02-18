Mahama's hazy views on Free SHS cost him 2020 polls – Ephson

Ben Ephson

Political pundit Ben Ephson has said former President John Dramani Mahama lost the 2020 presidential election to the incumbent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, because of the opposition flag bearer's inability to articulate his views on the government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

According to Mr Ephson, Mr Mahama’s inability to come clear on his stance on the famous policy caused him votes because the electorate assumed he would collapse the programme if he had won the polls.



Speaking with CTV's Nana Yaw Adwenpa in an interview, Mr Ephson said: “I can tell you; in 2020, one of the reasons Mahama lost was his inarticulation of free SHS. He didn’t perform as well as his party wanted, he couldn’t articulate his view on free SHS well, so, people voted against him, they thought he would scrap free SHS [and, so, they voted against him] and voted for the [NDC] MPs.”



The Free SHS education policy was a government initiative introduced in 2017.

The policy's origination began, as part of the President's campaign during Ghana's 2016 election period and has become an essential part of Ghana's educational system.



The opposition NDC and Mr Mahama, although, in principle, said they were not against the Free SHS policy, expressed their preference for a progressively Free SHS policy.