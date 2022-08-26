Mahama’s hometown roads awarded on contract, NPP doesn't discriminate - Minister

Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril Muhazu

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu, has disclosed to the people of the Savannah Region that the contractor who was supposed to work on the Bole township roads has had the contract abrogated and re-awarded to a new contractor.

Mr Jibril addressing the Chiefs and people of the Savannah Region on 24th August, 2022, in the presence of President Nana Akufo Addo in Damongo during the President’s visit to the Savannah Region said the abrogation is to ensure that his brother Former President John Mahama, will see that his hometown of Bole is not left out of the development of the Savannah Region since the project will begin in January.



The Savannah Regional Minister said; “Let me report that for the first time the contractor who was supposed to do the Bole township roads, the contract has been abrogated and re-awarded to a new contract so that our own brother John Mahama will see that we have not left Bole out and the project will begin in January this year”.



He also mentioned the numerous developmental projects springing up in every corner of the region.



On security the Regional Minister said Savannah Region is peaceful and safe and courtesy Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) and the Chiefs and people of the Traditional areas, in general have cooperated in general with the security services in order to maintain peace in the region.



The Regional Minister said the establishment of the 155 Armor regiment has also come a long way to help secure our security at the borders like the Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts borders.

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe in an address during the visit assured the King of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tuntumba (I) that a lot more projects would be brought to the region which the President will be coming again to commission.



He said the Nana Addo government is making efforts to bring governance closer to the people thereby putting up a lot of infrastructural development to the region.



The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development thanked the Yagbonwura for releasing a 200 acre land for the construction of a residency for the President where they President can meet with the chiefs and people.



He said in less than a year, the regional police command will also be ready,adding that leadership goes beyond brick and mortar.