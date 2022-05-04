Mahama’s promise to cancel E-Levy is a scam – Buaben Asamoa

Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Asamoa says Mahama is making promises to deceive Ghanaians to vote for him

Mahama had policies similar to E-levy in his 2020 manifesto – Asamoa



'A new NDC government in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act'- John Mahama



Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said that the promise by former President John Dramani Mahama to cancel the Electronic Transfer Levy, if he comes to power, is a rip-off.



Buaben Asamoa indicated that the former president is only making the promise in order to win favour with the people of Ghana in the next general elections, 3new.com reports.



He added that the former president was deceiving Ghanaians because he proposed taxes similar to the E-Levy in his manifesto for the 2020 presidential elections.

“Finally, please look at the claim to repeal e-levy. It’s a scam. Just like one time premium and the repeal of talk tax.



“In any event, can John Mahama explain the difference in his 17.5% tax on financial transactions and his manifesto pledge to impose a uniform tax on all electronic transactions? Are these measures e-levy in disguise and does he stand by them?” he is quoted to have said.



Speaking at the National Democratic Congress' 'Ghana at a Crossroads' event, former President John Dramani Mahama promised that the next National Democratic Congress government would scrap the Electronic Transfer Levy (E Levy).



According to him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is desperately applying burdensome taxes as a means of curing ills associated with their mismanagement of the economy.



Mahama stressed that even though the NDC did not oppose taxation in principle, "we will not be pretentious and couch fanciful slogans to condemn the principle of taxation like the NPP did in the past."