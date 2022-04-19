Mahama’s records are well known, he is the common-sense choice for NDC - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

NDC cannot win 2024 elections with Mahama – EIU



Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has refuted the suggestion by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) that the NDC will win the 2024 Elections with a candidate other than ex-President Mahama.



According to Kwakye Ofosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the next general election regardless of the candidate they presented because the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has proven to be a failure.



He further stated that John Dramani Mahama is the best candidate to represent the NDC and his achievements when he was president are proof of his capabilities.

“… no matter what happens the NPP government will lose the 2024 elections. The economy has fallen, there is massive suffering in the country.”



“I believe that there will not be (a) new candidate. That is not just a politically-wise decision, it is a common-sense approach. Mr. Mahama’s records are well known,” the ex-deputy information minister is quoted to have said on TV3’s midday news.



EIU's in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, asserted that the opposition party, NDC, has a higher probability to be victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC cannot win the 2024 general elections with former President John Dramani Mahama as their flagbearer.



Also, the report added that the government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is faced with numerous challenges including unemployment, an economic downturn, and corruption among others which will fuel citizens' sentiments against the governing party.