Mahama’s running mate: Let’s focus on exposing reckless, corrupt NPP govt – Apaak

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has advised activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to concentrate on exposing the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government rather than who partners former President John Mahama for 2024 elections.

This comes on the back of a number of interest groups and individuals coming up with names and engaging in publicities for the possible running mate to former President John for the 2024 presidential elections.



But, the Builsa South lawmaker says any effort to push someone on the former President will be an exercise in futility.



“NDC activists should focus their energies at exposing the reckless, corrupt, galamsey Nana Addo/Bawumia NPP gov’t; taking up and leading efforts to make the case as to why our party is the only option; galvanize our base and help reconcile fallouts from constituency, regional, national and parliamentary primary elections.



“Any effort to push anyone, with the hope that that person will catch John Dramani Mahama’s eye to be made his running mate is an exercise in futility,” Dr. Apaak indicated in a statement copied to Starrfm.com.gh.

He continued: “JM is the most experienced politician in our party and in Ghana today. He is the only person to have been selected a running mate by a Flagbearer, who himself as a Flagbearer has selected a running mate.”



According to Dr. Apaak, the former President cannot be influenced in any way in the selection of his running mate ahead of the 2024 General Election.



“Consequently, he knows what he wants, and no one can cajole or influence him to select a running mate. He will announce his choice when the time is right, after consulting with NEC,” Dr. Apaak stated.