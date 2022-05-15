Mahama’s words to Archbishop Duncan-Williams as he celebrates 65th birthday, 45th year in ministry

John Mahama with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

On May 12, 2022, the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Christian Action Faith International celebrated his 65th birthday.



In celebrating him, the former president, John Dramani Mahama, has described him as being “among the few exemplary, visionary and dedicated spiritual leaders and we are blessed in Ghana to have him.”



This was contained in a presentation made on his behalf by Prof. Joshua Alabi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).



Here is the full text of his address as reported by 3news.com:

His Eminence Nicholas Duncan Williams @ 65 and 45 years in ministry. I had the opportunity to represent HE John Dramani Mahama with my colleague Hon Alex Segbefia, a vice chairman of the NDC at the 45th anniversary in ministry and 65th birthday of his Eminence Nicholas Duncan Williams on the campus of the Action Chapel International.



In a brief statement, His Excellency John Mahama had this to say. “As we listen to His Eminence throughout the years for the past 45 years, the Almighty God has blessed him with knowledge, wisdom, understanding, love and care. We have had a lot of inspiration from his very touchy sermons for the past 45 years as he has shown and continues to show a lot of concern over our moral and spiritual lives.



In the world today, His Eminence Nicholas Duncan Williams is among the few exemplary, visionary and dedicated spiritual leaders and we are blessed in Ghana to have him.



He is a blessing to Ghana, Africa, the world and the coming generations. As we continue to pray for him, we know that the good lord may continue to increase his knowledge, wisdom, grant him good health and expand his territory.



May the Lord’s blessings continue to be with him and his family, and may his words continue to move him from strength to strength” Congratulations on your 45 anniversary in ministry, and a wonderful 65th birthday!