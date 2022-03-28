0
Menu
News

Mahama salutes 46th Gonjaland Youth Association Congress

Alabi Gonja2 Prof Joshua Alabi delivered a speech on behalf of former president, John Mahama

Photos (5)

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: Gonjaland Youth Association

Former president, John Mahama has lauded the Gonjaland Youth Association for the many strides it continues to make to ensure that Gonjaland remains great and strong.

Speaking on behalf of the former president at the 46th edition of the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress at Daboya, in the Savannah Region, Prof Joshua Alabi, the NDC 2020 Campaign Manager, expressed how dear the event was to former president Mahama.

He said Mr Mahama, had wished to be present in person but for the change in date by the organizers which coincided with an earlier scheduled international engagement. Prof. Alabi stated that the former president is a proud son of Gonjaland, therefore his achievements should inspire the youths to harness their potential for not just the good of Gonjaland but Ghana as a whole.

On behalf of the former president, Prof Alabi thanked the association and the people of Gonja, for massively supporting and voting for Mahama during the 2020 presidential elections.

He said it was a demonstration of their love for him. He intimated that he, Prof. Alabi, is confident that the NDC will present Mr Mahama, again as flagbearer of the NDC, in the 2024 general elections and urged the people to give him more votes than they did previously.

He said the warrior spirit of the Gonja people inspired by the founder of Gonjaland, King Jakpa, is what keeps former president Mahama moving on forward.

Mahama, according to Prof. Alabi, was pained that Ghana is currently experiencing needless challenges and will require very active, focused and productive youths for resuscitation. He, therefore, challenged the youth to take their education seriously in order to be prepared for the task ahead. He also urged them not to downplay the dangers of the COVID pandemic and should observe the protocols.

Prof. Alabi said Mahama, desires that the association members will be tolerant of divergent political views and must not allow party politics to create unnecessary tension among them. Prof Alabi was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NDC, Members of Parliament from the region, NDC former ministers of state regional and constituency executives of the NDC.

Source: Gonjaland Youth Association
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges
Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist