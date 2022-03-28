Mahama salutes 46th Gonjaland Youth Association Congress

Prof Joshua Alabi delivered a speech on behalf of former president, John Mahama

Source: Gonjaland Youth Association

Former president, John Mahama has lauded the Gonjaland Youth Association for the many strides it continues to make to ensure that Gonjaland remains great and strong.

Speaking on behalf of the former president at the 46th edition of the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress at Daboya, in the Savannah Region, Prof Joshua Alabi, the NDC 2020 Campaign Manager, expressed how dear the event was to former president Mahama.



He said Mr Mahama, had wished to be present in person but for the change in date by the organizers which coincided with an earlier scheduled international engagement. Prof. Alabi stated that the former president is a proud son of Gonjaland, therefore his achievements should inspire the youths to harness their potential for not just the good of Gonjaland but Ghana as a whole.



On behalf of the former president, Prof Alabi thanked the association and the people of Gonja, for massively supporting and voting for Mahama during the 2020 presidential elections.



He said it was a demonstration of their love for him. He intimated that he, Prof. Alabi, is confident that the NDC will present Mr Mahama, again as flagbearer of the NDC, in the 2024 general elections and urged the people to give him more votes than they did previously.

He said the warrior spirit of the Gonja people inspired by the founder of Gonjaland, King Jakpa, is what keeps former president Mahama moving on forward.



Mahama, according to Prof. Alabi, was pained that Ghana is currently experiencing needless challenges and will require very active, focused and productive youths for resuscitation. He, therefore, challenged the youth to take their education seriously in order to be prepared for the task ahead. He also urged them not to downplay the dangers of the COVID pandemic and should observe the protocols.



Prof. Alabi said Mahama, desires that the association members will be tolerant of divergent political views and must not allow party politics to create unnecessary tension among them. Prof Alabi was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Chairman of the NDC, Members of Parliament from the region, NDC former ministers of state regional and constituency executives of the NDC.