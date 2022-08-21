4
Mahama saves Sofoline Mosque with GH¢110,000

Mahama Mosque Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday visited the Kumasi Sofoline Mosque and made a cash donation of GH¢110,000.00 to the mosque project.

The donation follows an appeal from the leadership of the mosque to enable them to secure the land on which the mosque is situated.

The former president also pledged to support the planned renovation of the mosque, which was built by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, for Muslim soldiers who had returned from peacekeeping at the time.

The Kumasi Sofoline Mosque was reportedly sold to an unknown person in the metropolis who intended to demolish the mosque for a commercial structure.

