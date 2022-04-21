Mahama should consider one of his 'rivals' as running mate - Ben Ephson

John Dramani Mahama with his 2020 running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

John Dramani Mahama hints of contesting 2024 elections

Calls for him to change running mate heats up



EIU report suggests NDC will win 2024 polls



A successful presidential bid in 2024 for former President John Dramani Mahama will depend on repackaging himself and picking a new running mate.



This is the view of veteran journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson, who has joined calls for Mahama's 2020 running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to be dropped.



According to Ephson, in an interview on Joy News, the former president must consider picking any of his political contenders for the flagbearership slot as his running mate.



“Mahama would have to repackage himself because a Mahama with the same running mate is going to be difficult [to win 2024 general elections]. He may have to form an alliance or perhaps, pick one of the [NDC presidential contenders] as his running mate.

He explained further that, “...where Mahama is, he has the advantage of being marketed already. And Mahama with all his body language looks like he is retaining his running mate for 2020 [general elections]. If he does, I think he should forget 2024.”



So far, persons who have been rumoured as planning to contest for the slot include, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor - former Finance Minister and Kojo Bonsu - Former Mayor of Kumasi.



Mahama's office in a recent statement confirmed in principle that he will be contesting to lead the National Democratic Congress, NDC, into the next elections.



The office issued the statement in the wake of an Economic Intelligence Unit, EIU, report that stated that the NDC stood a chance of returning to office in 2024 but that they should consider revitalizing the party with a new candidate.



The call has roundly been rejected by party top guns who insist that he (Mahama) is the best bet for the party come 2024.