Mahama should have been jailed like Jacob Zuma - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and leader of Liberal Party Of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama should have been jailed like former South African President, Jacob Zuma.

Jacob Zuma, served as South Africa’s President from 2009 to 2018, when he resigned under growing pressure from his party, the African National Congress (ANC), amid declining electoral support and public anger at corruption allegations during his tenure.



On June 29, 2021 the constitutional court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for defying an instruction earlier in February to give evidence at an inquiry examining allegations of high-level corruption during his time in office.



However, prior to the December 2020 general elections, former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama who was then the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was accused by his political opponents of having links to a corrupt network in a case of kickbacks in the contract for the sale of Airbus military equipment to the Republic of Ghana.



Martin Amidu who was then the Special Prosecutor was expected to investigate Mahama on the alleged Airbus Scandal- but the former said his office lacks the resources to deliver and vowed not to arrest any corrupt official in an Election Year.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on political talk show, "HardBall" - hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Kofi Akpaloo stated strenuously that Martin Amidu failed to prosecute John Mahama because he lacked the expertise in executing the role as a special prosecutor.

According to Mr Akpaloo, "Martin Amidu was lying to have said that because it was an election year he couldn't prosecute Mahama...It's a lie ...he just can't do the job".



"Is the ANC not the government in Power in South Africa? Why didn't they say jailing Jacob Zuma would ignite chaos in the country? Mahama should've been jailed like Jacob Zuma". Akpaloo emphasised



The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party Of Ghana advised that irrespective of one's political affiliation, he or she must be jailed if found guilty of any criminal offence.



Watch the video below:



