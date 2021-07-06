Mahama should listen to the Ntiamoah Baidu committee’s advice - NDC activist

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Michael Asante, Contributor

Stephen Ashitey Adjei, the firebrand Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is advising former President Mahama to abandon active politics and become an author.

In the latest of opinion pieces that he has been writing, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, explains that the advice is in support of a recommendation by the Presidential Emoluments Committee set up by President Akufo-Addo to review the conditions of service of Article 71 officeholders.



The Committee which is chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu, recommends that all former Presidents should be encouraged to write books on the rich experiences that they have been privileged to garner from serving in the highest office of the land.



“I concur with what the Ntiamoah-Baidu Committee has recommended because I think that as Guests of the State that they have been, all Ex-Presidents must come to that place of maturity where they impart their rich experiences to young and upcoming politicians rather than stay up and remain in the murkiness of divisive politics.



“And for me, this advice is spot on for my own party’s Flagbearer for 2016 and 2020, Mr. John Mahama. Sir, listen to the advice and settle down in dignity; write books and enjoy the fruits of the rich experience you have garnered, rather than continue in this unwholesome pursuit of another tenure in office,” Moshake wrote.



He added, “As things are now, you have nothing to lose if you make way for another person to take over the leadership of the NDC in 2024 – you have been a Vice President and a President; you have enjoyed the same number of years in the presidential capacity as any other, whether its Kufuor, Mills, Rawlings or Akufo-Addo. So retire in dignity.”

Moshake pointed out that as a former President, Mr. Mahama will have nothing to worry about financially because “you will receive your salary until you die.”



The NDC firebrand has been crusading against former President John Mahama becoming the Flagbearer of the NDC for the fourth time in 2024, saying Mr. Mahama who led the NDC into 2012, 2016 and 2020 elections has had his run.



He maintains that the Mahama brand is no longer winsome and that the outcome of the 2020 elections in which the NDC nearly won Parliament but lost the Presidential election by over 500,000 votes to President Akufo-Addo is clear evidence that Ghanaians want NDC back in power but not under the leadership of John Mahama.



Advising former President Mahama further, he wrote, “abandoning the 2024 Presidential ticket contest and becoming an author will not only bring you dignity, but it will also make you a role model on a continent of power-lusting politicians; Africa.