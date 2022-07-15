Mahama signs book of condolence opened for ex Japan PM, Shinzo Abe

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, 14 July 2022, signed a book of condolence for the late Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, at the Japanese Embassy in Accra.

Mr Mahama described Mr Abe’s assassination as a “shock”.



He described the late Prime Minister Abe as an international statesman.



“It was a pleasure working with him to restore the Yen Loan Portfolio to Ghana, expand the NMIMR at Legon and other joint cooperation projects with Japan,” Mr Mahama said.

The former Japanese PM was pronounced dead on Friday, 8 July 2022.



He was shot while delivering a speech at an election campaign event in the city of Nara.