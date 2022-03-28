Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary

Supreme Court of Ghana

NDC lost the 2020 elections

John Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court



The petition was dismissed by a seven-member panel



For the first time after the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, has spoken about the problems the NDC had with the judiciary.



He, has, however, called for urgent internal reforms from the judiciary when he addressed the United States Chapter of the NDC at the Bentley University on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



He charged the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, to as a matter of urgency ensure that those reforms take place so that it will restore the confidence the public has in the judiciary.



“We do have problems with the judiciary, I must say. I think that it is necessary for some internal reforms to take place there. It is necessary for the Chief Justice or whoever is responsible to make some reforms.

“Most of the governance institutions have been politicized. I give the example of the judiciary. It is only in Ghana that a Supreme Court will make a decision that a birth certificate is not proof of citizenship," John Dramani Mahama said.



TWI NEWS



He added, “there are many such funny judgements that have been given. I remember at one time, our colleague Professor Raymond Atuguba said that from research he had done, judges turn to give their judgements in favour of the political party or leader that appointed them.



“He was subjected to such a whirlwind of indignation by the judiciary but if you bring it down to what is happening today, and you look at it and see who appointed who, you will find that there was some truth in the research.



“The thing is, our constitution gives the security of tenure to judges. Once you have been appointed you cannot be removed. That is why we give security of tenure so that you will have the courage no matter who appointed you to give judgement according to your conscience. That is what our judges should do. They must rise up to the occasion,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.