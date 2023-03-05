0
Menu
News

Mahama teases Bawumia, mimics ‘solid Economic Management Team’ announcement

Video Archive
Sun, 5 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other persons who were part of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government and have stated their intention of becoming the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at a campaign event in Akatsi in the Volta Region on Saturday, Mahama said that the vice president and other members of the Economic Management Team of this government are now running away from taking responsibility for the bad management of Ghana’s economy.

Mahama went ahead to mock Dr. Bawumia over his announcement of a solid ‘Economic Management Team’ which is now nowhere to be found.

“… they are behaving as if they were not part of it. All of them ‘dey, dey inside’. They all have contributed to the mess in which we are,” he said.

“Because when Vice President Bawumia was saying, “Our Economic Management Team, we have Professor Gyan Baffour, we have Alan Kyerematen, we have honourable Osafo-Maafo, we have Ken Ofori-Atta. What a solid team,” Mahama said in Bawumia’s voice.

“This is a solid team. This is where the solid team has gotten us,” the former President added.

Watch a video of Mahama's remarks below:





Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:





IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: