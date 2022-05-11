Mahama to deliver keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit in Nigeria

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Lafia, Nasarawa State in Nigeria to attend and deliver the keynote speech at the Nasarawa Investment Summit 2022.

Mr. Mahama is in Lafia at the invitation of the Executive Governor and his Economic Advisory Council. He will deliver a keynote on Building for the African Continent: Lessons from the Ghanaian economy.



President Mahama will share his experience in driving sustained growth in an African context through infrastructure development, particularly in human capital development and transportation.

He will also speak to the main and critical opportunities for transforming a resource-rich but low-productivity economy into a development miracle that creates sustained wealth and transforms communities.