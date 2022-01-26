Mahama to launch John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

A group of academics, professional colleagues, students, family, and appointees of President John Evans Atta Mills Wednesday, January 26 announced the establishment of the John Evans Atta Mills (JEAM) Memorial Heritage.

According to a statement issued by the Governing Board of the JEAM Memorial Heritage and signed by its Board Chairman, Alex Segbefia, who was Deputy Chief of Staff during the Mills’ administration, the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage will be launched at the Cedi Conference Centre, the University of Ghana on Tuesday, February 1.



The Memorial Heritage is a non-profit, independent, non-partisan organization anchored in Professor Mills’ passion and commitment to inclusivity, transparency, accountability, and his relentless quest for peace and a better society.



“Senior Economist and elder statesman, Mr. Kwame Pianim, will deliver the main speech at the Launch. The theme for the Launch is, ‘The man John Evans Atta Mills 10 years on.’

There will be thematic presentations by Professor Akua Kuenyehia, former President of the International Criminal Court, the Hague, Professor Francis Dodoo, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and four-time Olympian and Dr. Esther Ofei-Aboagye, a former Director of the Institute of Local Government Studies,” the statement added.



According to Mr. Segbefia, the JEAM Memorial Heritage will be formally launched by John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana and Vice President to President John Evans Atta Mills.



The launch will be chaired by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of the Essikado Traditional Area in the Western Region.