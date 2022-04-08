2
Mahama took responsibility for Ghana’s challenges, he didn’t shift blame – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson111 Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ex-Deputy Finance Minister

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ato Forson says Mahama admitted there was ‘dumsor’ and he fixed it

Leaders take responsibility rather than blaming others - Ato Forson

Russian-Ukraine war having direct impact on Ghana’s economy – Ato Forson

Ex-Deputy Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has urged the government to admit that its failure caused the current hardships Ghanaians are facing.

According to Ato Forson, former President John Dramani Mahama took responsibility for the challenges the country was facing when he was in power.

He added that he did not blame the challenges on events or circumstances happening in the world.

In a tweet shared on April 4, 2022, the ex-deputy finance minister said, “leaders take responsibility rather than blaming others, the NDC did not blame anyone for the following: 2008 Financial crisis, single spine pay policy, ‘dumsor’. JM took responsibility for them and fixed it.”

He reiterated that the economic difficulties Ghanaians are facing today are a result of the poor policies of this government, mismanagement and incompetence.

“Why use about GH¢ 25b to collapse banks when you needed just GH¢ 5 billion to save them? Why did you hide behind Covid to borrow so much for the 2020 elections? Why did we ramp up a budget deficit of 16% in 2020 when our West African neighbours did an average of 6 %? Why did you introduce so many populist policies without budgeting for them?” he questioned.

Ato Forson further stated that the attempts by the government to hide the true state of Ghana’s economy from the citizens are catching up with them, adding that the hardships Ghanaians are facing will get worse.

The ex-deputy finance minister’s comments come after Vice President Bawumia said that the current economic challenges in Ghana are not peculiar to the country.

The vice president largely indicated that the challenges in Ghana are a result of the direct and indirect effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Ukraine War and the Financial Sector Clean-Up.

Read tweets of Ato Forson below:





Watch video of what Dr Bawumia said about Russia-Ukraine below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
