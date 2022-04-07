1
Menu
News

Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead of Bawumia address

John Dramani Mahama 1 Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Bawumia to speak on economy after long silence

Anticipation as Bawumia sets to speak on economy

Mahama's name will be mentioned by Bawumia today, Twitter users

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, is currently number one ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's address on the economic state of the country later on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Some Twitter users, in an attempt to give a clue on what the vice president will speak on, have predicted that the latter will blame John Mahama for the economic crisis the country is currently facing.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

As the head of the Economic Management Team, he is expected to touch on issues such as the continuous price hikes on fuel and commodities, the depreciation of the cedi, and the controversial E-Levy, among others.

The event is under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Think-Tank.

A Twitter user named Abeiiku, who shared the flyer of the vice president's event said, “Blame covid, Blame Ukraine, Throw jabs at Mahama, Some BS about the whole world suffering. Nothing better he get for we.”

Another user said “I hope this time around Dr Bwumia won’t come blame Mahama cos 5years in government is enough.

"Bawumia speaks: Either Ukraine-Russia as an excuse, Still put blame on Covid 19. And Or Rain Insults on Ex Prez Mahama. this is what we expect from incompetent Bawumia," Pelpuo Waala tweeted.

“Mahama's name will be mentioned severally by bawumia today,” another user added.

Below are some of the tweets









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Full list of properties Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife demanded from the Court
Arabian Kings & Russian Oligarchs will be jealous of Akufo-Addo– Sammy Gyamfi
2021 Nsmq's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
Chairman Wontumi buys Rolls Royce after failed attempt to buy Chelsea
2021 NSMQ's Francisca Lamini to study at the Harvard Medical School
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Military bus carrying military personnel rolls over on N1
Suspected thief who dresses like a Catholic priest beaten to death
Blaise Compaore sentenced to life for murder of Thomas Sankara