Mahama tops Twitter trends ahead of Bawumia's address

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Dr. Bawumia to speak on economy after long silence

Anticipation as Bawumia sets to speak on economy



Mahama's name will be mentioned by Bawumia today, Twitter users



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, is currently number one ahead of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's address on the economic state of the country later on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



Some Twitter users, in an attempt to give a clue on what the vice president will speak on, have predicted that the latter will blame John Mahama for the economic crisis the country is currently facing.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be the main speaker at a National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.

As the head of the Economic Management Team, he is expected to touch on issues such as the continuous price hikes on fuel and commodities, the depreciation of the cedi, and the controversial E-Levy, among others.



The event is under the auspices of the NPP Youth Wing in collaboration with the Danquah Institute, a pro-NPP policy Think-Tank.



A Twitter user named Abeiiku, who shared the flyer of the vice president's event said, “Blame covid, Blame Ukraine, Throw jabs at Mahama, Some BS about the whole world suffering. Nothing better he get for we.”



Another user said “I hope this time around Dr Bwumia won’t come blame Mahama cos 5years in government is enough.



"Bawumia speaks: Either Ukraine-Russia as an excuse, Still put blame on Covid 19. And Or Rain Insults on Ex Prez Mahama. this is what we expect from incompetent Bawumia," Pelpuo Waala tweeted.

“Mahama's name will be mentioned severally by bawumia today,” another user added.



So he’s only coming to speak because Mahama said he can’t be found https://t.co/byaZyXdN9c — Crown Prince (@Twinsena) April 7, 2022

Number of times Bawumia will mention Mahama’s name today. — PKMD (@NotJustPascal) April 7, 2022

It was Mahama until Covid came, and then Russia-Ukraine came to take over. Akufo-Addo is not the cause of anything in Ghana since becoming president in 2017. So where is the 224 billion loans taken and the almost 500 billion revenues? #JoyNews — Pelpuo Waala (@PelpuoW) April 6, 2022

Behold, he cometh with facts; and every eye including that of Mahama, will run for cover and later go cook lies and insults to respond him. Don’t say I didn’t tell you—#BawumiaSpeaks#BuildingGhanaTogether pic.twitter.com/VY1KP0SOgp — KofiOwusuAkoto (@KofiOwusuAkoto) April 7, 2022

He is going to blame the bad economy on 1.COVID 19 2 Russia-Ukraine war 3 Mahama #3NEWSGH — Bonegh ???????????????? (@Bonegh4) April 7, 2022