Mahama unable to digest losing to me in 2016, 2020 - Akufo-Addo mocks

John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo | File photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has averred that former president John Dramani Mahama has sleepless nights accepting that he has lost two successive elections to him.

Akufo-Addo holds that it is the failure to accept his electoral losses that has triggered Mahama to be making certain hard-hitting comments about him and his government.



“Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.



"We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never got the figures that I have got in elections in Ghana, he knows” Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Ho-based Stone City FM days ago.



He holds that criticism of his government was a way by Mahama and his supporters to rubbish the progress his government continued to make despite challenges at hand.



“He knows that significant progress and achievements have been made and that it is necessary for him and his supporters to denigrate that exercise, to go out of their way and to poo-poo everything that we have done,” he added.



Mahama beat Akufo-Addo in the 2012 elections and also won a petition Akufo-Addo filed after the vote. In 2016, he lost his re-election bid with Akufo-Addo winning his first term as a result.

In 2020, Mahama lost again to Akufo-Addo at the polls and in court, where his petition was unanimously dismissed by the court.



Mahama's recent comments about government has centered around corruption, illegal small-scale mining and mismanagement of the economy.



Mahama in one instance whiles speaking at the just-ended Te Za , Yam Festival of the Asogli State said:



“This government, the NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the public purse.



“Today even, that public purse cannot be found. The revelations in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021 is simply a microcosm of the real extent of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration,” John Mahama said.



