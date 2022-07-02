Mahama urges Ghanaians to re-dedicate themselves to nation building

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Republic Day, July 1st, has urged Ghanaians to re-dedicate themselves to building a prosperous nation.

"Today, in 1960, Ghana gained self-determination from British Colonial rule through the toils of our forbears led by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah," Mr Mahama said in a statement.



He said unfortunately, in 2019, the present government prioritised and made 1st July a commemorative day; substituting Ghana's Republic Day with 4th August as a Statutory Public holiday.



"Sadly, our forebears are observing Ghanaians today going through excruciating suffering and commodity price hikes due to the massive economic downturn," Mr Mahama stated.



"This is certainly not the Ghana they envisaged. Our forbears expected and still expect government to do right to every Ghanaian, not just a few. Similarly, we the living also expect better from the Government."

He said Ghanaians expect the Government to set right priorities, eschew arrogance, stop wasteful expenditure, address corruption and tolerate dissent.



"We also expect government to bring socio-economic relief to Ghanaians," Mr Mahama said.



"As we observe our Republic Day, let Government set their priorities right in order to address the excruciating hardships millions of Ghanaians are going through."