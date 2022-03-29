Mahama using attacks on judiciary as a platform to become president - Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Asamoa says Mahama has no new policies for his presidential ambition

Mahama's attack on judiciary becoming frustrating - Buaben Asamoa



Ghana’s judiciary has become politicized – Mahama



Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has bemoaned what he describes as the constant attacks of Former President John Dramani Mahama on the judiciary.



Buaben said that the demeaning comments made by the former president on Ghana’s judicial system are becoming annoying and are creating a bad image of the country, asaaseradio.com reports.



He alleged that Mahama is using these comments on the Supreme Court to create a platform for his presidential bid because he has no policies to offer.



“This is a desperate individual who is seeking a position without any new policies or options to offer. I find his comments demeaning of a statesman who seeks to lead the country. Because you’re (Mahama) denigrating the country’s image abroad and yet you seek to lead it. You’re not just denigrating in charge; you’re attacking the basics of every democracy; that’s the judiciary.

“We (the NPP) have consistently rebutted and it’s sad that we have to keep coming back to this same old funny allegation which makes no difference to our political wellbeing and he keeps going about it so, it’s frustrating.



“… he wants to be President without an agenda, he wants to be President without a well thought through process that defines him better than before. He wants to be a President but he doesn’t have a platform. So, he is seeking to use lies and half-truths to establish a platform but those things don’t go far,” Asamoa is quoted to have said on Asaase News.



Addressing the US Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Bentley University over the weekend, John Mahama said governance institutions including the judiciary have been politicised and must therefore undergo reforms.



“We do have problems with the Judiciary, I must say. I think that it is necessary for some internal reforms to take place there. It is necessary for the Chief Justice or whoever is responsible to make some reforms,” he said.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



