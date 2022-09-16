Mahama wants an office space that is not available - Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has alleged that the government is not currently responsible for the office accommodation of ex-President John Dramani Mahama because of his (Mahama's) preference.

In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ahiagbah said that the former president wants an office that is currently being used for another purpose.



He added that the insistence of Mahama for the said office is the reason he has not been given an office space by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government yet.



“The former president started these conversations. He was the one who said he was not given an office space but he did not explain why he was not given the office. He did not even say that ‘I am speaking to the government on the office space but they have not gotten what I wanted’.



“Which means that he has not told us the full truth. I have showed you documents that show that an office space is being worked on. As soon as the committee finds what he wants they will give it to him,” he said in Twi.



“But there is a long history of the place former President Mahama wants as an office space. There is a letter from 2016 concerning the office he wants. The issue is that he wants a particular office but that office is not available,” he added.

The NPP (New Patriotic Party) communicator, previously, stated that he had evidence that the government pays the office rent of the former president.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, while responding to claims by NPP chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, that he (Mahama) has been paid millions in lieu of ex-gratia payments, disclosed that he is not fully benefitting from emoluments he is entitled to as a former Head of State.



He said that all he receives from the government currently is his monthly pension and that all other bills the state must cater for have not been attended to since he left office in 2017.



In an exclusive interview with TV3, Mahama said he is currently footing a myriad of bills such as his light bills, fuel, office rent and travel bills.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay my own air tickets when I travel,” he added.

Watch the interview below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/DA