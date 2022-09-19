Mahama wants emoluments under an economy he keeps denigrating - Kwamena Duncan charges

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has taken of former President John Dramani Mahama over the issue of emoluments owed him.

Mahama, last week disclosed that he was only receiving his pension and no other emoluments due him a a former Head of State.



But for Duncan, it is interesting that the former president will be talking about payments due him under an economy he has serially disparaged in recent times.



"The economy you are attacking, you expect it to be paying your emoluments, even though they have been consistently paid. You should feel shy even to be talking about this issue," he charged.

He also alleged that Mahama went back for his share of 10% salary cut he took with his appointees years back.



