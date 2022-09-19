35
Menu
News

Mahama wants emoluments under an economy he keeps denigrating - Kwamena Duncan charges

Video Archive
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has taken of former President John Dramani Mahama over the issue of emoluments owed him.

Mahama, last week disclosed that he was only receiving his pension and no other emoluments due him a a former Head of State.

But for Duncan, it is interesting that the former president will be talking about payments due him under an economy he has serially disparaged in recent times.

"The economy you are attacking, you expect it to be paying your emoluments, even though they have been consistently paid. You should feel shy even to be talking about this issue," he charged.

He also alleged that Mahama went back for his share of 10% salary cut he took with his appointees years back.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: