Mahama was called 'all sorts of names, it was ok then!' - Bawah Mogtari jabs Oppong-Nkrumah

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to the former President John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo accused of being party to criminal enterprise

Information Minister lambasts accuser Martin Kpebu

NDC MP chases Oppong-Nkrumah over double standards

An aide to former president John Dramani Mahama has called out Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah over double standards in the matter of insults directed at presidents.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari asked that the Minister learns to take criticism after he lashed out at private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, who said on a TV show on Saturday that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was part of a criminal enterprise.

Kpebu while speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 23, 2022, accused President Akufo-Addo of being an ‘abysmal failure’ as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in reaction to Martin Kpebu's claim said the comments were, "unprofessional and shameful."

He added that the accusation was without any factual basis and Ghanaians must be responsible for their speech even though the country upholds freedom of speech and association.



But Bawah Mogtari believes that John Mahama suffered more insults at the hands of Oppong-Nkrumah and assigns of the then opposition New Patriotic Party, NPP.

"When you screamed on all platforms calling a sitting President all sorts of names, it was ok then! Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, sometimes all I really want to say: what is good for the goose is also good for the gander, but then again to what end! Learn to take criticism!" Bawah Mogtari tweeted on July 23.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
