Mahama was far superior to this corrupt, inept, and insensitive government – True Drivers Union

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

The True Drivers Union says the decision to support former President John Dramani Mahama in his quest to contest the 20224 presidential elections is because he is fat competent, credible, and with the highest form of integrity.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yaw Barimah told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed its promises to Ghanaians.



He noted that in 2016, they supported the NPP and President Akufo-Addo, however, he has failed the people and exhibited high forms of corruption, incompetence, and mismanaged Ghana’s economy.



He claimed that the NPP promised to create more jobs and protect the public but has done the opposite.



He stated that they are currently destroying businesses and depleting our resources for their own selfish gain.

“We expected better leadership from the NPP, but what they have delivered so far shows that Mahama is far better than what Nana Addo has delivered,” Yaw Barimah said. We had disagreements with Mahama when he was in power. But based on what we’ve seen so far, from Nana Addo, we’ll conclude that he’s clueless, incompetent, and lacks the qualifications to be president”.



When asked if they were not doing this because they are NDC members, he recalled how they supported the NPP in 2016 and was asked if they were NPP members at the time.



“We had a better life under Mahama. He far outperformed Nana Addo. Today is difficult for us. We have come to regret voting for the NPP. Ghanaians are currently facing economic hardship. Ghanaians are struggling.



"We cannot afford the high cost of gasoline. Things are challenging. Businesses are struggling. We know that supporting Mahama is the best option. We’ve seen what he’s capable of because we’ve seen what he’s capable of. That is why we have decided to back him,” he added.