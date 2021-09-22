Mahama was open to me than any Ghanaian President – Chief Momodu

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• Chief Dele Momodu says he was closer to John Dramani Mahama than any Ghanaian President

• He said, Mahama was open to ideas



• He indicated that he used his magazine to project Ghana



Chief Dele Momodu, has indicated that he was closer to John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, than any other President because Mahama was closer to him in terms of age and he [Mahama] was opened to him.



He explained, John Dramani Mahama “was ever ready for ideas. He was ready to promote Ghana to the highest level.”



Speaking to Metro TV's Bridget Otoo, on the ‘One on One’ show, Chief Momodu said, when the former President was opening his doors to him, requesting for ideas and how best he can promote Ghana to the highest level, there were many people who didn’t believe Mahama actually worked to put up certain infrastructure.



He indicated that, Ovation magazine was only projecting the good things that were happening under Mahama’s administration and that does not translate in campaigning for John Dramani Mahama.

“People said Ovation was lying and I had to defend our integrity that we were not lying because those hospitals I mentioned at Ridge and Legon exist but people said they don’t exist….,” Chief Momodu explained.



He added, none of the stories he published in the Ovation magazine, he did freely and he was never paid a dime for it.



Chief Momodu further indicated that the COVID-19 protocols at the airport is better managed than any country he has visited.



“But who is the President, is it Mahama?” he quizzed.



The CEO of Ovation International disclosed that every Ghana related publication in his magazine through the different governments was done free of charge and he did that because he believes in promoting Ghana to the rest of the world.