Mahama went to the IMF without ‘this novel global economic challenge, Covid-19’ – Annoh-Dompreh

MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, has berated former President John Dramani Mahama for his advice to the government to go for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.



According to Frank Annoh-Dompreh, although the former president’s observations are fair, Ghana went into an IMF programme under his watch even though there was no global economic challenge.



In a post shared on Twitter, the MP (Member of Parliament) suggested that Mahama must rather commend the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for their prudent management of Ghana’s economy.

“Fair observation but, sir under your watch, you even run to the IMF for policy credibility, even without this novel global economic challenge & Covid-19.



"Clearly, you cannot commend the NPP for political reasons but, within your heart, you know the TRUTH,” portions of the tweet shared by Annoh-Dompreh read.



Speaking at the Think Progress Ghana Launch in Accra, Former President John Dramani Mahama added his voice to calls on the government to head to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.



According to him, government has no option but to go to the IMF for help because of the country's current economic crisis.



He accused the governing NPP of mismanaging the economy.

The former president pointed out that IMF programmes come with fiscal consolidation and insistence on fiscal discipline which can lead to some recovery of the local economy.



“In the last few days, there has been talk from some regime actors about a potential or impending IMF programme. Due to the nature and depth of our economic problems, this government virtually has no other sustainable option," John Dramani Mahama said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022. According to the statement, the finance minister has been instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



